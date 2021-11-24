UrduPoint.com

NASA Mission To Smash Spacecraft Into Asteroid Blasts Off: NASA TV

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 11:35 AM

A NASA mission to deliberately smash a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if its course can be altered blasted off Tuesday from California

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A NASA mission to deliberately smash a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if its course can be altered blasted off Tuesday from California.

The SpaceX rocket carrying the experiment lifted off at 10:21 pm Pacific Time (0621 GMT Wednesday) from Vandenberg Space Force Base, NASA tv's livestream showed.

