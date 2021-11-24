NASA mission to smash spacecraft into asteroid blasts off: NASA TV

A NASA mission to deliberately smash a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if its course can be altered blasted off Tuesday from California

The SpaceX rocket carrying the experiment lifted off at 10:21 pm Pacific Time (0621 GMT Wednesday) from Vandenberg Space Force Base, NASA tv's livestream showed.