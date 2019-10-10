UrduPoint.com
NASA Orders 24-Hour Delay In ICON Satellite Launch Due To Of Bad Weather

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:52 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) NASA has decided to delay the launch of the Pegasus XL carrier rocket with the Ionospheric Connection Explorer (ICON) satellite for 24 hours because of poor weather conditions.

The launch of the Pegasus XL, which belongs to the Northrop Grumman company, was initially scheduled for 01:30 GMT.

"Due to weather in the area, NASA and Northrop Grumman have decided to move the Pegasus XL and ICON launch 24-hours to October 10 at 9:30 p.m. [01:30 a.m. GMT on October 11], with takeoff of the Stargazer L-1011 at 8:32 p.m.," NASA said in a statement.

The launch was initially scheduled for 2017 but was delayed three times due to technical problems with the Pegasus XL.

The ICON satellite is designed to study the physics of the space environment.

