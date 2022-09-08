UrduPoint.com

NASA Picks Axiom Space To Develop Spacesuits For Artemis Moon Mission - Statement

Daniyal Sohail Published September 08, 2022 | 04:00 AM

NASA Picks Axiom Space to Develop Spacesuits for Artemis Moon Mission - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) NASA selected the Texas-based company Axiom Space to develop the next generation of spacesuits for the Artemis mission that will send US astronauts to the Moon in the coming years, the space agency said in a press release.

"NASA has selected Axiom Space to deliver a moonwalking system for the Artemis III mission, which will land Americans on the surface of the Moon for the first time in over 50 years," the release said on Wednesday. "This award... is for a task order to develop a next generation Artemis spacesuit and supporting systems, and to demonstrate their use on the lunar surface during Artemis III.

"

NASA noted that the Axiom contract is valued at about $228.5 million, the release said.

Axiom is tasked with developing advanced spacesuits that will enhance spacewalking capabilities in low-Earth orbit and on the Moon, the release added.

On Saturday, NASA again delayed the test launch of an uncrewed Artemis mission to orbit the Moon after the rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak. It is unknown when NASA will fix the issues on the rocket and set a new launch date.

Related Topics

Company Million

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

3 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

3 hours ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

3 hours ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

3 hours ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.