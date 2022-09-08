NASA Picks Axiom Space to Develop Spacesuits for Artemis Moon Mission - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) NASA selected the Texas-based company Axiom Space to develop the next generation of spacesuits for the Artemis mission that will send US astronauts to the Moon in the coming years, the space agency said in a press release.

"NASA has selected Axiom Space to deliver a moonwalking system for the Artemis III mission, which will land Americans on the surface of the Moon for the first time in over 50 years," the release said on Wednesday. "This award... is for a task order to develop a next generation Artemis spacesuit and supporting systems, and to demonstrate their use on the lunar surface during Artemis III.

"

NASA noted that the Axiom contract is valued at about $228.5 million, the release said.

Axiom is tasked with developing advanced spacesuits that will enhance spacewalking capabilities in low-Earth orbit and on the Moon, the release added.

On Saturday, NASA again delayed the test launch of an uncrewed Artemis mission to orbit the Moon after the rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak. It is unknown when NASA will fix the issues on the rocket and set a new launch date.