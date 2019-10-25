UrduPoint.com
NASA Plans To Test Water On Lunar South Poll With Golf-Cart Size Rover

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:39 PM

NASA Plans to Test Water on Lunar South Poll With Golf-Cart Size Rover

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) A four wheel robot armed with a drill will sample water ice on the South Pole of the Moon for first time to help determine how much water will be available for humans to live on another world, NASA said in a press release on Friday.

"About the size of a golf cart, the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, will roam several miles, using its four science instruments - including a one-meter drill - to sample various soil environments," the release said. "Planned for delivery to the lunar surface in December 2022, VIPER will collect about 100 days of data that will be used to inform the first global water resource maps of the Moon.

"

The rover will help determine whether the Moon has enough water for humans to stay on the lunar surface, Project Manager Daniel Andrews said in the release.

"The key to living on the Moon is water - the same as here on Earth," Andrews said. "Since the confirmation of lunar water-ice ten years ago, the question now is if the Moon could really contain the amount of resources we need to live off-world."

NASA plans to send two astronauts to the lunar South Pole in 2024, in preparation for a future mission to Mars, where humans will need to remain for two years until the next time the Red Planet lines up with Earth.

