NASA Postpones 2 ISS Spacewalks For 1 Week - Schedule

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

NASA Postpones 2 ISS Spacewalks for 1 Week - Schedule

NASA has postponed International Space Station (ISS) spacewalks for a week and rescheduled them to January 27 and February 1 from January 19 and 25, according to the schedule published on NASA's website on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) NASA has postponed International Space Station (ISS) spacewalks for a week and rescheduled them to January 27 and February 1 from January 19 and 25, according to the schedule published on NASA's website on Monday.

The spacewalk set for January 27 will be conducted by US astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover and will involve work with scientific facilities mounted in the Columbus, a module of the European Space Agency.

During the subsequent spacewalk on February 1, the astronauts will upgrade the high-resolution cameras mounted outside the US Orbital Segment.

The agency did not mention two other spacewalks planned for February 1 and 8, during which Glover, US astronaut Kathleen Rubins and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi are to start the installation of new solar panels and experimental equipment.

Glover, Hopkins, Noguchi and Rubins are members of the 64th and current expedition to the ISS that started on October 21 and also includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as US astronaut Shannon Walker. In 2020, the expedition conducted eight spacewalks, with seven spacewalks carried out by the US crew, and one by Russian cosmonauts.

