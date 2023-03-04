NASA, Roscosmos Meet Regularly on Space Vehicle Safety as Part of ICC Community - Engineer

The officials from the space agencies of NASA and Roscosmos meet regularly to stay informed about space vehicles and their safety for spacecrafts, NASA Crew Dragon Engineer John Posey told Sputnik

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The officials from the space agencies of NASA and Roscosmos meet regularly to stay informed about space vehicles and their safety for spacecrafts, NASA Crew Dragon Engineer John Posey told Sputnik.

"The International Space Station community - it is a partnership from all the different countries including Roscosmos, and we meet regularly to share the details of what's going on with the vehicles and the risks and things of that nature and they can ask questions," Posey said.

Posey said they meet with members of the ISS community on a daily basis, especially when it is close to a flight.

On Friday, the four-member SpaceX Crew-6 mission docked on the ISS safely.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg are aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that launched from Florida on Thursday.

The four-person Crew-5 mission was initially scheduled to take off on February 26 but due to weather conditions the lanuch was postponed by one day. On February 27, the mission was scrubbed two minutes prior to the launch because of technical difficulties - the ground system igniting the Falcon carrier rocket's engines did not work properly. In the end, the mission was launched on March 2 and its duration will be six months.