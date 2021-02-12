UrduPoint.com
NASA Says Re-Docking Of Soyuz Spaceship At ISS Postponed Until March 19

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

NASA Says Re-Docking of Soyuz Spaceship at ISS Postponed Until March 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The re-docking of the Soyuz MS-17 manned spaceship at the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed once again, this time for two days to March 19, according to an entry on NASA website on Friday.

The re-docking was scheduled for March 17, as of early February, and for March 10, as of last October.

According to the NASA website, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as US astronaut Kate Rubins, will undock the shuttle from the space station's Rassvet module on March 19 at 17:43 GMT and dock it to the Poisk module at 18:13 GMT.

Soyuz MS-17's undocking from the Rassvet module pursues to make space for the docking of Soyuz MS-18 when it arrives on April 9, as currently scheduled.

The re-docking of Soyuz rockets is normally carried out manually by ISS crew.

The upcoming spaceship will carry Russian astronauts Oleg Novitsky, Pyotr Dubrov and Sergey Korsakov.

This past December, Sputnik learned from a Russian space source that the United States might buy one of the spots for NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, in which case he will replace Korsakov aboard Soyuz MS-18.

Soyuz MS-17 is expected to return to Earth on April 17, bringing back Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov and Rubins.

