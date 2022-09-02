UrduPoint.com

NASA Says Rescheduled Test Flight Of Artemis-1 'on Track' For Saturday

Daniyal Sohail Published September 02, 2022 | 07:33 PM

NASA Says Rescheduled Test Flight of Artemis-1 'on Track' for Saturday

NASA said Friday that preparations for a second attempt at launching a test flight of Artemis-1 around the moon on September 3 are "on track."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) NASA said Friday that preparations for a second attempt at launching a test flight of Artemis-1 around the moon on September 3 are "on track."

"We are on track for a 2:17 p.m. (18:17 GMT) launch," Jeremy Parsons, deputy manager NASA Exploration, said at a press conference, noting that all teams were proceeding on schedule and had repaired the leak issues behind Monday's cancelled attempt.

There will be a two-hour launch window on Saturday. NASA Weather Officer Melanie Lovin said there would be "80% favourability" toward the end of the window, noting that much depends on whether a sea breeze moved inland as quickly as the agency hoped. If successful, Artemis 1 would land on October 11, 11:10 PST, Parsons said.

NASA called off its first scheduled test flight of the Artemis-1 rocket on Monday due to an engine issue, a hydrogen leak, and stormy weather off the coast of Florida.

Related Topics

Weather Florida September October All Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited P

Recent Stories

Argentinian ambassador invited to witness football ..

Argentinian ambassador invited to witness football match aimed to collect donati ..

19 seconds ago
 Engie Chief Says France Will Not Face Gas Shortage ..

Engie Chief Says France Will Not Face Gas Shortages This Winter

7 minutes ago
 FCCI president meets delegation

FCCI president meets delegation

7 minutes ago
 4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

9 minutes ago
 Russian Ministry Says Defense Chiefs From 35 Count ..

Russian Ministry Says Defense Chiefs From 35 Countries Attended Moscow Security ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.