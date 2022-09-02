NASA Says Rescheduled Test Flight of Artemis-1 'on Track' for Saturday

NASA said Friday that preparations for a second attempt at launching a test flight of Artemis-1 around the moon on September 3 are "on track."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) NASA said Friday that preparations for a second attempt at launching a test flight of Artemis-1 around the moon on September 3 are "on track."

"We are on track for a 2:17 p.m. (18:17 GMT) launch," Jeremy Parsons, deputy manager NASA Exploration, said at a press conference, noting that all teams were proceeding on schedule and had repaired the leak issues behind Monday's cancelled attempt.

There will be a two-hour launch window on Saturday. NASA Weather Officer Melanie Lovin said there would be "80% favourability" toward the end of the window, noting that much depends on whether a sea breeze moved inland as quickly as the agency hoped. If successful, Artemis 1 would land on October 11, 11:10 PST, Parsons said.

NASA called off its first scheduled test flight of the Artemis-1 rocket on Monday due to an engine issue, a hydrogen leak, and stormy weather off the coast of Florida.