NASA Scrubs Artemis Moon Rocket Launch Over Fuel Leak

Daniyal Sohail Published September 03, 2022

NASA Scrubs Artemis Moon Rocket Launch Over Fuel Leak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) NASA again delayed the test launch of an uncrewed Artemis mission around the moon on Saturday after the rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak.

"The Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed.

Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful," the space administration said.

The launch was poised for a take-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday but the test was scrapped over a series of issues, including a helium leak and engine trouble. If successful, it will pave the way for human lunar exploration.

