NASA Scrubs Artemis Moon Rocket Launch Over Fuel Leak

NASA again delayed the test launch of an uncrewed Artemis mission around the moon on Saturday after the rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) NASA again delayed the test launch of an uncrewed Artemis mission around the moon on Saturday after the rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak.

"The Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed.

Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful," the space administration said.

The launch was poised for a take-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday but the test was scrapped over a series of issues, including a helium leak and engine trouble. If successful, it will pave the way for human lunar exploration.