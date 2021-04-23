UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Sees No Technical Hurdles To Extending ISS Life Span Through 2028

Daniyal Sohail 24 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

NASA Sees No Technical Hurdles to Extending ISS Life Span Through 2028

There are no technical issues at the International Space Station (ISS) that would prevent it from operating until the end of 2028, NASA told Financial Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) There are no technical issues at the International Space Station (ISS) that would prevent it from operating until the end of 2028, NASA told Financial Times.

"From a technical standpoint, we have cleared ISS to fly until the end of 2028," the space agency said, adding that analysis did not identify any issues that would prevent the station from operating beyond 2028 if needed.

Earlier this week, Moscow announced plans to exit the ISS project and focus on implementing the national orbital outpost project after 2025 since the repair of damaged and out of service ISS elements would be expensive.

Following the announcement, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik that NASA's technical team had discussed the possibility of undocking Russia's segment of the ISS. Russian State Space Corporation chief Dmitry Rogozin, in turn, said that Russia could transfer responsibility for its segment of the ISS to the US after 2025 or perform the tasks necessary for the station's maintenance on a commercial basis, not at the expense of the state budget.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Budget From

Recent Stories

Commissioner for removal of cattle pens from urban ..

3 minutes ago

PM urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

25 minutes ago

Over 120 wounded in east Jerusalem clashes

12 minutes ago

RPO for strict security arrangements in faisalabad ..

12 minutes ago

Ancient city Hadrianopolis attracts visitors

12 minutes ago

Man booked for selling petrol illegally in sialkot ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.