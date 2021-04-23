NASA Sees No Technical Hurdles to Extending ISS Life Span Through 2028

There are no technical issues at the International Space Station (ISS) that would prevent it from operating until the end of 2028, NASA told Financial Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) There are no technical issues at the International Space Station (ISS) that would prevent it from operating until the end of 2028, NASA told Financial Times.

"From a technical standpoint, we have cleared ISS to fly until the end of 2028," the space agency said, adding that analysis did not identify any issues that would prevent the station from operating beyond 2028 if needed.

Earlier this week, Moscow announced plans to exit the ISS project and focus on implementing the national orbital outpost project after 2025 since the repair of damaged and out of service ISS elements would be expensive.

Following the announcement, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik that NASA's technical team had discussed the possibility of undocking Russia's segment of the ISS. Russian State Space Corporation chief Dmitry Rogozin, in turn, said that Russia could transfer responsibility for its segment of the ISS to the US after 2025 or perform the tasks necessary for the station's maintenance on a commercial basis, not at the expense of the state budget.