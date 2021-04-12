NASA Signs Deal on Gagarin Anniversary to Fly Reality TV 'Hero' to Space Station

NASA has signed a deal to explore the feasibility of flying a US reality show contestant to the International Space Station (ISS), Space Hero Partnerships said in a press release on Monday

"Space Hero Partnerships has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA for a feasibility study of a proposed Space Hero mission to the International Space Station," the release said. "The Space Hero mission, targeted for 2023, will be provided by Axiom Space and may include a 24/7 immersive and interactive livestream."

The signing was made to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's pioneering spaceflight, the release said.

"The SAA is signed at a significant date in human history, as April 12, 2021 marks the 60th anniversary of the first human in space, Yuri Gagarin.

Since then, more than 500 professionals have risked their lives to create a path into space that is now reliable for humanity to explore," the statement read.

Space Hero is the world's first-ever global casting show where contestants compete for a trip to the ISS, the release explained.

Space Hero would send a civilian on a $55 million, 10-day trip to the ISS. The contest for the trip will begin at the end of 2021 and will be open to anyone over 18 and is fluent in English. The flight is planned for 2023 and Space Hero is planning 15 seasons over the next 30 years, eventually flying beyond the ISS to the Moon and Mars, the release said.