NASA, SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space station

WASHNGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :NASA and SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) early on Friday, the third crewed mission of the U.S. commercial rocket company in less than a year.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts from three countries has safely reached orbit a few minutes after the liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 5:49 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time (0949 GMT), according to NASA's twitter.

It was the first time that Elon Musk's SpaceX reused a capsule and a rocket to launch astronauts. The spacecraft is due to arrive at the ISS early Saturday following a flight of over 23 hours.

The four-member team includes U.S. astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, France's Thomas Pesquet, and Japan's Akihiko Hoshide.The launch was postponed for about one day due to unfavorable weather conditions.