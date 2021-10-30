NASA, SpaceX Put Off Crew-3 Launch to ISS to November 3 Over Poor Weather Conditions

NASA and SpaceX delayed the launch of the joint Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) from Sunday to Wednesday due to unfavorable weather conditions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) NASA and SpaceX delayed the launch of the joint Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) from Sunday to Wednesday due to unfavorable weather conditions.

As the launch was planned for October 31, the space crew already arrived at Kennedy Space Center in Florida to prepare for the launch.

"NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 1:10 a.m.

EDT (05:10 GMT) Wednesday, Nov. 3, for the agency's Crew-3 launch to the International Space Station due to a large storm system meandering across the Ohio Valley and through northeastern United States this weekend," NASA said on Saturday.

Weather conditions are forecast to improve by the new date set.

The Crew-3 mission was formed in May, and includes experienced astronauts and beginners, who are to spend about half a year at the ISS.