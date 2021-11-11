NASA, SpaceX send Crew-3 mission into orbit to ISS

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and private player SpaceX successfully launched Crew-3 mission into orbit on Wednesday night following delays due to unfavorable weather conditions and medical conditions with one of the crew members, according to NASA

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft has successfully separated from the Falcon 9 rocket's second stage and is now flying on its own, said a release by NASA.

The spacecraft and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 9:03 p.m. EST (0203 GMT on Thursday) from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft has safely reached orbit, and its nose cone has been opened, added NASA.