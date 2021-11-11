UrduPoint.com

NASA, SpaceX Send Crew-3 Mission Into Orbit To ISS

Daniyal Sohail 36 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:53 PM

NASA, SpaceX send Crew-3 mission into orbit to ISS

The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and private player SpaceX successfully launched Crew-3 mission into orbit on Wednesday night following delays due to unfavorable weather conditions and medical conditions with one of the crew members, according to NASA

NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and private player SpaceX successfully launched Crew-3 mission into orbit on Wednesday night following delays due to unfavorable weather conditions and medical conditions with one of the crew members, according to NASA.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft has successfully separated from the Falcon 9 rocket's second stage and is now flying on its own, said a release by NASA.

The spacecraft and SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 9:03 p.m. EST (0203 GMT on Thursday) from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft has safely reached orbit, and its nose cone has been opened, added NASA.

Related Topics

Weather Florida SpaceX From P

Recent Stories

Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate tra ..

Afghan delegation discusses ways to facilitate transit trade

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan tells US investors it pursues liberal pol ..

Pakistan tells US investors it pursues liberal policies for investment

30 seconds ago
 European stocks drop at open

European stocks drop at open

31 seconds ago
 China Embassy announces "Pakistani Youth short vid ..

China Embassy announces "Pakistani Youth short videos competition"

33 seconds ago
 India records 13,091 new COVID-19 cases

India records 13,091 new COVID-19 cases

34 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 2,520 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 2,520 more COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.