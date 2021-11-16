NASA Team to Discuss Anti-Satellite Weapons Testing With Russian Colleagues in Moscow

UrduPoint.com

A NASA delegation plans on Wednesday to meet with Russian counterparts in Moscow to discuss the alleged anti-satellite weapons testing that had created space debris threatening the ISS, NASA head Bill Nelson said

Nelson stated in an interview with the New York Times that the NASA official who oversees the space station, Joel Montalbano, and NASA's third highest-ranking official, Bob Cabana, are in Moscow and will discuss the issue with their Russian counterparts on Wednesday.

The NASA head also noted that the agency's officials already spoke with Roscosmos on the matter.

On Monday, US State Department spokesperson Ned price alleged that Russia "recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test" of direct ascent and anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites. The test had generated over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris that allegedly threatened the interests of all nations, the statement said.

The debris threat prompted US mission control for the ISS to order astronauts aboard the station to keep its hatches closed until Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

