NASA To Hold Major Test For Artemis I Rocket

Daniyal Sohail Published March 30, 2022

NASA plans to hold a final major test for its Artemis I rocket from Friday to Sunday, the agency confirmed on Tuesday

The test, known as the wet dress rehearsal, is planned on Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

During the test, engineers will demonstrate the ability to conduct a full launch countdown at the pad, including loading and draining cryogenic propellants into the Artemis I rocket, according to NASA.

The Artemis I Moon rocket - NASA's Space Launch System with the Orion spacecraft atop it - has arrived at the launch pad for the first time on March 18, after a nearly 11-hour journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

After the rehearsal, NASA will review data from the test before setting a specific target launch date for the Artemis I launch.

