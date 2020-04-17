UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA To Launch US Astronauts To ISS On Crew Dragon Spacecraft On May 27 - Head

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

NASA to Launch US Astronauts to ISS on Crew Dragon Spacecraft on May 27 - Head

NASA will on May 27 launch American astronauts to the International Space Station from US soil for the first time since 2011, the space agency's Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a Twitter statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) NASA will on May 27 launch American astronauts to the International Space Station from US soil for the first time since 2011, the space agency's Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a Twitter statement on Friday.

The two-man crew will include NASA Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken and will set off for the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, Bridenstine said.

"On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil! With our SpaceX partners, Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken will launch to the @Space_Station on the #CrewDragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket," he said.

Related Topics

Twitter SpaceX May From

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

1 hour ago

122,550 tonnes of vegetables produced by Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Call centre firm accused of virus barrier breaches ..

6 seconds ago

32 new corona positive cases reported in Balochist ..

7 seconds ago

Hawkers demand financial package

8 seconds ago

Malians head to polls, braving conflict and corona ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.