NASA to Launch US Astronauts to ISS on Crew Dragon Spacecraft on May 27 - Head

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) NASA will on May 27 launch American astronauts to the International Space Station from US soil for the first time since 2011, the space agency's Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a Twitter statement on Friday.

The two-man crew will include NASA Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken and will set off for the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, Bridenstine said.

"On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil! With our SpaceX partners, Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken will launch to the @Space_Station on the #CrewDragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket," he said.