UrduPoint.com

NASA To Work On Reaching Long Term Cross-Flights Agreement With Roscosmos, Boeing In Fall

Daniyal Sohail Published August 25, 2022 | 11:26 PM

NASA to Work on Reaching Long Term Cross-Flights Agreement with Roscosmos, Boeing in Fall

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) hopes to reach a long-term cross-flights agreement with Roscosmos and add Boeing into the deal later this year, NASA's International Space Station Program Manager Joel Montalbano told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) hopes to reach a long-term cross-flights agreement with Roscosmos and add Boeing into the deal later this year, NASA's International Space Station Program Manager Joel Montalbano told reporters on Thursday.

"We signed the integrated crew agreement, which is one flight per year, in 2022, 2023 and 2024, with cosmonaut on SpaceX, and an astronaut on Soyuz, but as soon as we get past the September launch campaigns and October launch campaigns, we'll be working trying to fold into Boeing and make it a long-term agreement," Montalbano said. "So, the goal is a long-term agreement: every time we fly we have a cosmonaut, either SpaceX or Boeing, and then an astronaut on the Soyuz spacecraft. But again, we'll start working in detail later this year."

Related Topics

SpaceX September October Agreement

Recent Stories

Macron, IAEA Chief Discuss Ways for US, Iran to Re ..

Macron, IAEA Chief Discuss Ways for US, Iran to Return to JCPOA Deal - Elysee

44 seconds ago
 White House Says No Plans at Present for Holding B ..

White House Says No Plans at Present for Holding Biden-Zelenskyy 'Face-to-Face' ..

47 seconds ago
 Starliner Spacecraft Manager Says Looking at Certi ..

Starliner Spacecraft Manager Says Looking at Certifying 'Vulcan' Launch Vehicle ..

48 seconds ago
 More US states ban abortion as Democrats push back ..

More US states ban abortion as Democrats push back

50 seconds ago
 NTDC submits system operator licence application t ..

NTDC submits system operator licence application to NEPRA

4 minutes ago
 Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold ..

Anderson strikes before Crawley and Bairstow hold firm against S.Africa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.