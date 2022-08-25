NASA to Work on Reaching Long Term Cross-Flights Agreement with Roscosmos, Boeing in Fall

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) hopes to reach a long-term cross-flights agreement with Roscosmos and add Boeing into the deal later this year, NASA's International Space Station Program Manager Joel Montalbano told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) hopes to reach a long-term cross-flights agreement with Roscosmos and add Boeing into the deal later this year, NASA's International Space Station Program Manager Joel Montalbano told reporters on Thursday.

"We signed the integrated crew agreement, which is one flight per year, in 2022, 2023 and 2024, with cosmonaut on SpaceX, and an astronaut on Soyuz, but as soon as we get past the September launch campaigns and October launch campaigns, we'll be working trying to fold into Boeing and make it a long-term agreement," Montalbano said. "So, the goal is a long-term agreement: every time we fly we have a cosmonaut, either SpaceX or Boeing, and then an astronaut on the Soyuz spacecraft. But again, we'll start working in detail later this year."