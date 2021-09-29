UrduPoint.com

NASA Traffic Software Deployed At 27 Airports To Cut Carbon Emissions - Regulator

Daniyal Sohail 57 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The US government plans to deploy NASA traffic management software at 27 major airports in the United States in a bid to cut carbon emissions by reducing taxi times and takeoff congestion, Federal Aviation Administrator (FAA) chief Steve Dixon said on Tuesday.

"If you do the math the numbers get very big very fast and in a good way," Dickson said at a televised press conference. "Across these 27 airports we estimate a savings of more than 7 million gallons of fuel and the elimination of more than 75,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year."

During testing at one US airport, the program reduced taxi times, helping save more than 275,000 gallons of fuel annually - enough to fly 185 Boeing 737 aircraft between New York and Chicago, Dickson said.

The test also reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 8 tons of carbon dioxide daily and reduced delays by 916 hours over four years, equivalent to an average of 15 minutes of wait time on a taxiway for more than 3,600 departing flights, Dickson added.

The US government plans to eventually deploy such capabilities at 89 airports with advanced versions of the software used at 27 of the nation's busiest airports, a joint NASA-FAA press release said.

