NASA Unveils Spacesuit For Moon Landing Mission

Daniyal Sohail Published March 15, 2023 | 09:39 PM

NASA Unveils Spacesuit for Moon Landing Mission

NASA and US company Axiom Space showcased on Wednesday a spacesuit that astronauts will wear during the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17 in December 1972

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) NASA and US company Axiom Space showcased on Wednesday a spacesuit that astronauts will wear during the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17 in December 1972.

The spacesuit developed by Axiom Space for the Artemis III mission was demonstrated during an event, hosted by the company, at Space Center Houston in Texas.

"NASA selected Axiom Space to deliver the moonwalking system, including the spacesuit, for the mission. Called the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, or AxEMU, the spacesuit builds on NASA's spacesuit prototype developments and incorporates the latest technology, enhanced mobility, and added protection from hazards at the Moon," the agency said in a press release.

NASA noted in the release that its experts defined the technical and safety standards by which the spacesuits will be built, and Axiom Space agreed to meet these requirements.

"The AxEMU features the range of motion and flexibility needed to explore more of the lunar landscape, and the suit will fit a broad range of crew members, accommodating at least 90 percent of the US male and female population," it said. "Axiom Space will continue to apply modern technological innovations in life support systems, pressure garments, and avionics as development continues."

Axiom Space will test the suit in a spacelike environment prior to the mission.

Artemis III will land astronauts, including the first woman, on the Moon to advance long-term lunar exploration and scientific discovery and inspire the Artemis Generation, NASA said.

NASA is planning for "regularly recurring" ongoing manned missions to the Moon after its first Artemis Program landing, which is scheduled for no earlier than 2025.

