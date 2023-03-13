UrduPoint.com

NASA's 2024 Budget Request Includes Development Of ISS De-Orbit Vehicle - Document

Daniyal Sohail Published March 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM

NASA's 2024 Budget Request Includes Development of ISS De-Orbit Vehicle - Document

NASA's next year budget request includes funding for the International Space Station (ISS) de-orbit vehicle, the document released on Monday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) NASA's next year budget request includes funding for the International Space Station (ISS) de-orbit vehicle, the document released on Monday said.

"The FY 2024 budget request includes funds for development of an ISS de-orbit vehicle included in the Space Transportation Theme, that will be competitively awarded to U.S. industry," the budget request said. "The planned transfer of work from Deep Space Exploration Systems to Space Operations will no longer begin in FY 2024."

According to the Agency's Fact sheet, NASA requested $180 million for the vehicle to enable the safe and responsible de-orbit of the ISS.

"Following the completion of ISS operations in 2030, the ISS will be safely deorbited via a controlled reentry into an unpopulated region of the Pacific Ocean," NASA said. "The Crew and Cargo program is developing this de-orbit capability with U.S. industry through a competitive procurement."

Last year, NASA announced the extension of its presence at the American side of the ISS through 2030. In late February, the Scientific and Technical Council of Roscosmos approved the decision to extend the operation of the Russian segment of the ISS through 2028.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Vehicle February From Industry Million

Recent Stories

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP co ..

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP contempt case

12 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

12 minutes ago
 German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet ..

German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet in Berlin on March 16

12 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Proc ..

Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Procurement to Produce Variety of ..

12 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till ..

Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till March 31

13 minutes ago
 DC checks implementation on micro plan of anti pol ..

DC checks implementation on micro plan of anti polio campaign

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.