NASA's Pandemic Losses Totaled Nearly $3Bln In 2020 - Report

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:40 PM

NASA's Pandemic Losses Totaled Nearly $3Bln in 2020 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) NASA lost nearly $3 billion in 2020 due to problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including disruptions in staff availability and supply chains as well as delays of launches, the office of NASA inspector general said in a report.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in disruptions to staff availability, materials and supply chain, and program and project timetables that have delayed launch readiness dates and other operational activities ... A top-line estimate of the cost for these delays and challenges across NASA is estimated to be nearly $3 billion," the report read.

Earlier in the day, the first deputy general director for economics and finance at Russia's Roscosmos, Maxim Ovchinnikov, said that the losses of the state space corporation from the coronavirus pandemic amounted to 6-6.5 billion rubles ($80-85 million) in 2020, about 30 times less than those of NASA.

According to the NASA report, the pandemic impacted 56 NASA programs in 2020 fiscal year, 30 of which fit the criteria as a major program or project. The estimated cost impact of the pandemic on these 30 major programs and projects is over $1.6 billion.

