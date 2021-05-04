UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA's SpaceX First Crew Mission On Way Home From Space Station

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:19 PM

NASA's SpaceX first crew mission on way home from space station

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday and was on its way back to Earth

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :-- NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday and was on its way back to Earth.

The Crew-1 mission, which consists of NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi, is scheduled to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at 2:57 a.m.

Eastern Time (0657 GMT) Sunday.

The four astronauts are returning home after 167 days in space -- the most for a U.S. spacecraft since the final Skylab mission in 1974.

Crew-1 is the first of six crewed missions NASA and SpaceX will fly as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program, which worked with the U.S. aerospace industry to return launches with astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil, according to NASA.

Related Topics

Shannon Japan Mexico SpaceX Sunday From Industry

Recent Stories

PSL franchises approaches PCB to shift remaining m ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, 1,686 reco ..

23 minutes ago

Orakzai's DC holds online open court (Kuli Katcher ..

4 minutes ago

Women in New York Earn Less Than Men - Mayoral Can ..

4 minutes ago

Cricketers undergoes training at National High Per ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police launch ‘St ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.