NASA's Starliner To Return To Land In 48 Hours After Aborted Ascent - Boeing
Daniyal Sohail 7 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:48 PM
Boeing's unmanned Starliner spacecraft will return to NASA's White Sands facility in 48 hours after failing to reach the International Space Station, the spacecraft manufacturer's vice president, Jim Chilton, said Friday
"We have a projected return to White Sands in 48 hours. If we can stay longer and get more test objectives, we will do that," Chiltn said, as quoted on Boeing's Twitter account.
A timer error led to the aborted journey for Starliner, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Friday at a press conference.