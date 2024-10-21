Naseem Shah Returns As The Face Of The Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 06:03 PM
TECNO is set to make waves in the tech world with the launch of the new SPARK 30 Pro - Transformer Edition
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Oct, 2024) TECNO is set to make waves in the tech world with the launch of the new SPARK 30 Pro - Transformer Edition. This exclusive version of the SPARK 30 Pro is designed for fans who appreciate cutting-edge technology and iconic pop culture collaborations. It combines TECNO’s signature high-performance technology with bold, futuristic design elements reminiscent of the beloved Transformers characters.
Naseem Shah, the celebrated cricketer and national pride, has been chosen as the brand ambassador for the new TECNO SPARK 30 Pro – Transformer Edition. Just as Naseem has continually pushed the limits on the cricket field, TECNO is dedicated to breaking barriers in technology and design. This collaboration highlights TECNO’s commitment to connecting with a diverse and dynamic audience by partnering with individuals who embody the values of hard work, determination, and excellence.
The phone features an eye-catching back cover inspired by the Transformers theme and offers impressive features such as a 108 MP main camera with AI enhancement, ensuring stunning, high-resolution photos in every setting. Selfie enthusiasts will love the 13MP front camera, which features a glowing selfie mode with three adjustable light settings, ensuring stunning portraits in any lighting.
The phone’s 120 Hz AMOLED eye care display provides a smooth and immersive viewing experience, perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. It features 2160Hz PWM dimming for comfort in low light and 1700 nits peak brightness for clear, vibrant visuals in any setting.
Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, the SPARK 30 Pro is built to handle multitasking, gaming, and everyday tasks effortlessly. With a 5-year lag-free guarantee, users can trust that their phone will maintain the same smooth performance from day one.
A 5000mAh battery fuels the new SPARK 30 Pro, especially designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle. With 33W fast charging, you can quickly recharge and reduce downtime, staying connected and productive. The phone also comes with 128GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM (including 8GB of extended RAM), giving you ample space for apps, photos, and videos, while enabling smooth multitasking whether you’re gaming, streaming, or running multiple apps simultaneously.
The TECNO SPARK 30 Pro enhances your digital experience with 4.5G fast network support, providing lightning-fast data speeds for uninterrupted streaming, quick downloads, and smooth browsing. It also offers an infrared remote-control feature, allowing you to use the phone to control compatible home appliances. To complete the experience, the phone’s symmetrical stereo sound delivers immersive audio, making it ideal for enjoying movies, music, and gaming.
TECNO’s emphasis on user-friendly technology and sleek design makes the Transformer Edition SPARK 30 Pro a must-have for those looking for innovation with a nostalgic touch, all while staying within budget. Priced at just 45,999 PKR, this smartphone offers exceptional value without compromising on style or performance.
Recent Stories
OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?
Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
More Stories From Technology
-
OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!39 seconds ago
-
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?5 minutes ago
-
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price2 days ago
-
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'2 days ago
-
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?2 days ago
-
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment4 days ago
-
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits Ultra-Bright Displa ..4 days ago
-
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant4 days ago
-
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:4 days ago
-
’Maryam Ke Dastak’ initiative expanded to 22 Districts6 days ago
-
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!6 days ago
-
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of Innovation and Desig ..6 days ago