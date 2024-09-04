- Home
National CERT, NIC Pakistan Forge Strategic Partnership To Strengthen Cybersecurity
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:39 PM
MoU, signed during 25th ITCN Asia event in Karachi, was witnessed by senior officials from both organizations
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2024) In a major step toward enhancing Pakistan's cybersecurity framework, the National Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Network Information Center Pakistan (NIC) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration is designed to fortify the country's defenses against increasing cyber threats, including cyberattacks, terrorism, and espionage.
The MoU, signed during the 25th ITCN Asia event in Karachi, was witnessed by senior officials from both organizations. It marks the start of a strategic partnership aimed at safeguarding Pakistan's digital assets, sensitive information, and critical infrastructure. The partnership will combine the National CERT’s expertise in cyber defense with NIC’s efforts to promote digital awareness and sustainable digital growth.
The National CERT is the Primary government body responsible for protecting Pakistan's cyberspace, playing a vital role in defending critical infrastructure and sensitive data from evolving cyber threats. Through proactive monitoring and rapid response, CERT ensures the nation remains protected against cyber incidents that could jeopardize national security.
Network Information Center Pakistan (NIC), a non-profit organization, leads initiatives to promote digital empowerment across the country. Committed to fostering a digitally aware society, NIC drives awareness of the internet’s benefits, encourages responsible digital citizenship, and advocates for sustainable digital development.
Key areas of collaboration under this MoU include:
Cybersecurity Awareness and education: Joint efforts will be made to educate the public, government agencies, and private sector entities on cybersecurity best practices and emerging threats.
Threat Intelligence Sharing: The partnership will facilitate real-time exchange of threat intelligence, improving the identification and mitigation of cyber threats.
Capacity Building: The organizations will collaborate on training programs, workshops, and conferences to enhance the technical skills of Pakistan’s cybersecurity professionals.
Research and Development: Joint research initiatives will focus on developing innovative solutions to emerging cybersecurity challenges, ensuring Pakistan stays ahead of potential threats.
At the signing ceremony, Dr. Haider, Director General of National CERT, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, "This MoU is a significant step in securing Pakistan's digital landscape. By collaborating with NIC, we are not only enhancing our cybersecurity capabilities but also fostering a culture of cyber awareness and responsibility nationwide."
Umer F. Pirzada, Director of Network Information Center, echoed this sentiment, adding, "Our vision of a digitally empowered Pakistan aligns perfectly with the goals of National CERT. Together, we aim to create a secure, resilient, and sustainable digital environment for all Pakistanis."
