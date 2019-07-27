UrduPoint.com
National Engineering & Robotics Contest Held

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:24 PM

National Engineering & Robotics contest held

NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (E&ME) has won the 17th National Engineering and Robotics contest (NERC -19)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ):NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (E&ME) has won the 17th National Engineering and Robotics contest (NERC -19).

As many as 182 teams from engineering and technology institutes participated in the event which remained continue for four-days.

The students showed their skills in programming robots while the university level students exhibited unmanned vehicles they had developed for performing multiple functions.

At the end of the ceremony the chief guest, Dr. Amjad Saqib chairman and founder of Akhuwat's foundation gave away the prizes of 100, 000 to the winning teams while a cash prize of Rs. 70000 to runner-up team.

The event was organized by the National University of Science and Technology to promote the culture of robotics technology in the country.

