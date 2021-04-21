National Space Station to Cost Russia as Much as ISS Maintenance After 2025 - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia's new Orbital Service Station will cost as much as maintenance of the national segment of the International Space Station (ISS) after its service-life expires in 2025, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Wednesday.

Russian officials have repeatedly voiced the idea of exiting the ISS project. ISS Russian Segment Flight Director Vladimir Solovyov recommended last year focusing on implementing the national orbital outpost project after 2025 since the reparation of damaged and out of service ISS elements would require 10-15 billion rubles ($130-196 million).

On Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov backed the idea.

"Maintaining the Russian segment of the International Space Station ... will require approximately the same resources as will be required to deploy a separate national Russian orbital station starting 2025," Rogozin told reporters.

According to the Roscosmos chief, the first module of Russia's new space station ” the Science Power Module, originally intended for the ISS ” will be ready for launch in 2025.