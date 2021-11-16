UrduPoint.com

NATO Believes Russian Tests Of 'Anti-Satellite' Weapon Threatens Space Objects

Daniyal Sohail 9 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:40 PM

NATO believes that Russian tests of "anti-satellite weapons" pose a threat to space objects, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) NATO believes that Russian tests of "anti-satellite weapons" pose a threat to space objects, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We have been informed by the US on a Russian antisatellite test that destroyed one satellite as part of a test.

This has created a lot of derbis and it is now a risk to the International space station also to the Chinese space station so this was a reckless act by Russia to shoot down and destroy a satellite as part of an antisatellite weapon system," Stoltenberg said.

