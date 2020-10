NATO Defense Ministers Expected to Agree Thursday on New Space Center in Germany - Chief

NATO defense ministers are expected to agree on a new space center at Germany's Ramstein air base on Thursday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday

"Tomorrow, I expect, ministers will agree to establish a new NATO space center at allied air command in Ramstein, Germany," Stoltenberg told a press conference ahead of a meeting of defense ministers.