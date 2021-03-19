NATO-Hunted Russian Submarine Communicating With Mainland Command - Source

The Russian B-237 Rostov-on-Don submarine, which has gone off the NATO ships' radars in the Mediterranean Sea, continues to send data to the mainland command, an informed source told Sputnik on Friday

On Thursday, news broke that a group of NATO ships began a search for the Russian submarine in the Mediterranean Sea, which disappeared off the radars of the military alliance's command. The US navy soon deployed allied forces to locate the missing submarine.

"NATO anti-submarine forces have been trying for a week now to find the Rostov-on-Don submarine in the Mediterranean Sea ... Attempts to find it have failed. At the same time, the Russian command has not lost contact with Rostov-on-Don," the source said, adding that the level of the Russian submarine's stealth had exceeded all expectations.

Earlier on Friday, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Rear Admiral Igor Osipov said that all six submarines of the fleet were on alert.