NATO Increases Scale of Drills Near Russia, Uses Strategic Aviation - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The US and NATo are increasing the scales of their military exercises near Russia, using strategic aviation and conducting simulated launches of nuclear missiles, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The US and NATO are purposefully increasing the scale and intensity of troop training activities near Russia.

They increasingly involve strategic aviation, carrying out simulated launches of nuclear missiles at our facilities. The number of their flights near Russian borders has more than doubled," Shoigu told an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NATO also practices options for using coalition groups against Russia with the participation of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine during its exercises, the minister added.