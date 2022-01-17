UrduPoint.com

NATO Issues Overarching Space Policy, Says Covered By Bloc's Collective Security Principle

Daniyal Sohail Published January 17, 2022 | 07:19 PM

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization published on Monday a comprehensive space policy, confirming its commitment to apply the alliance's collective defense principle, enshrined in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, to the domain of outer space

In 2019, the organization adopted a space strategy, calling space a new operational domain. During the 2021 Summit in Brussels, NATO leaders stated that space-related attacks may trigger Article 5, according to which an attack on a NATO member in Europe and North America will be considered an attack on the military bloc as a whole.

In 2019, the organization adopted a space strategy, calling space a new operational domain. During the 2021 Summit in Brussels, NATO leaders stated that space-related attacks may trigger Article 5, according to which an attack on a NATO member in Europe and North America will be considered an attack on the military bloc as a whole.

"At the 2021 Brussels Summit, Allies agreed that attacks to, from, or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the Alliance, the impact of which could threaten national and Euro-Atlantic prosperity, security, and stability, and could be as harmful to modern societies as a conventional attack. Such attacks could lead to the invocation of Article 5," the policy read.

The organization added that a decision regarding invocation of Article 5 will be made separately in each case. At the same, NATO will adhere to international law, including the UN Charter, in its space activities.

"NATO is not aiming to become an autonomous space actor. NATO will seek to complement and add value to the work of Allies and to engage with other relevant international organisations, as appropriate, avoiding unnecessary duplication of effort," the alliance said.

NATO also pledged to better integrate space in its exercises, as the alliance should be " prepared to operate when space support in operations is degraded, denied or disrupted."

In November, NATO criticized Russia's tests of an anti-satellite system, saying such actions allegedly undermine the peaceful use of space. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the test was not directed at anyone and was carried out in accordance with international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

