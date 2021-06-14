NATO Leaders Say Attacks in Space on Allies' Assets Could Lead to Retaliation - Communique

NATO leaders have agreed to advance and improve technologies to ensure security in cyberspace, according to a communique issued on Monday after the alliance's summit in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO leaders have agreed to advance and improve technologies to ensure security in cyberspace, according to a communique issued on Monday after the alliance's summit in Brussels.

"We consider that attacks to, from, or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the Alliance, the impact of which could threaten national and Euro-Atlantic prosperity, security, and stability, and could be as harmful to modern societies as a conventional attack.

Such attacks could lead to the invocation of Article 5," the communique read.

Article 5 of the NATO charter mandates a collective response to an attack on any member of the alliance.

A decision as to when such attacks would lead to the invocation of Article 5 would be taken by the North Atlantic Council on a case-by-case basis," the communique added.