NATO Leaders To Discuss Space As Domain During London Summit - US Official

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:33 PM

NATO leaders will likely discuss space as a new operational domain at the upcoming NATO summit next week, a senior US Administration official told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) NATO leaders will likely discuss space as a new operational domain at the upcoming NATO summit next week, a senior US Administration official told reporters on Friday.

"As you know, the President has stressed space as a domain in his administration. NATO's adaptation of it is one more example of NATO addressing new challenges," the official said. "We have already been discussing with our allies how this works, some of the conceptual issues. I expect... that it will come up during the leaders' summit.

"

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that the alliance had agreed space should be an operational domain, alongside air, land, sea and cyber area but that NATO would not deploy weapons there.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow is alarmed that NATO has recognized space as an operational domain.

The United Kingdom will host NATO heads of state and government in London on December 3-4. A one-day summit of 29 NATO leaders will take place on Wednesday.

