NATO May Have Satellite Data From MH17 Crash Site - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) NATO did not provide satellite data from the crash site of MH17 flight in eastern Ukraine to the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD), but this does not mean that the alliance does not have such, Dutch lawyer Boudewijn van Eijck, who represents defendant Oleg Pulatov, said at a court hearing on Monday.

In one of the documents, the MIVD said that it had requested information from NATO that could be relevant to the process, he said. As follows from the official report, NATO did not provide any information to the MIVD, which could indicate that AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) surveillance could record something, the lawyer said.

However, this does not mean that NATO does not have such information, he said.

Therefore, the defense asks the court to instruct the investigating judge to probe whether NATO has AWACS records for eastern Ukraine from July 17, 2014, the lawyer said.