NATO To Approve Alliance's 1st Space Defense Strategy - Stoltenberg
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) NATO ministers are about to approve the alliance's first ever space policy, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.
"Ministers will also approve NATO's first ever space policy, creating a framework for how NATO should deal with opportunities and challenges in space," Stoltenberg told a press conference ahead of the ministerial meeting.