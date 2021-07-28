Navalny-Linked Social Media Accounts Also Subject to Blocking - Russian Watchdog

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor explained that not only websites related to Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (foreign agent organizations banned in Russia) and Navalny's Headquarters were subject to access restriction, but also their subdivisions, as well as accounts in social networks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor explained that not only websites related to Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (foreign agent organizations banned in Russia) and Navalny's Headquarters were subject to access restriction, but also their subdivisions, as well as accounts in social networks.

"Based on the demand of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to terminate the activities of extremist organizations from July 26, Roskomnadzor restricted access to media resources related to the work of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), the Fund for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (FZPG) and the public movement Navalny Headquarters, in respect of which the Moscow City Court ruled on the liquidation and ban on activities on the grounds of carrying out extremist activities on June 9, 2021," the watchdog said.

"According to the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, websites and accounts on social networks of the listed extremist organizations, their regional divisions and organizers are subject to restriction of access," the agency added, commenting on the messages of Alexey Navalny's associates about the received requests to block their accounts on social media.

On these websites and social media accounts, appeals were posted to carry out extremist activities, riots, participation in events held in violation of the established order, as well as calls to provide financial support to the mentioned organizations, Roskomnadzor said.