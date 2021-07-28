UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny-Linked Social Media Accounts Also Subject To Blocking - Russian Watchdog

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

Navalny-Linked Social Media Accounts Also Subject to Blocking - Russian Watchdog

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor explained that not only websites related to Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (foreign agent organizations banned in Russia) and Navalny's Headquarters were subject to access restriction, but also their subdivisions, as well as accounts in social networks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor explained that not only websites related to Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (foreign agent organizations banned in Russia) and Navalny's Headquarters were subject to access restriction, but also their subdivisions, as well as accounts in social networks.

"Based on the demand of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to terminate the activities of extremist organizations from July 26, Roskomnadzor restricted access to media resources related to the work of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), the Fund for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (FZPG) and the public movement Navalny Headquarters, in respect of which the Moscow City Court ruled on the liquidation and ban on activities on the grounds of carrying out extremist activities on June 9, 2021," the watchdog said.

"According to the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, websites and accounts on social networks of the listed extremist organizations, their regional divisions and organizers are subject to restriction of access," the agency added, commenting on the messages of Alexey Navalny's associates about the received requests to block their accounts on social media.

On these websites and social media accounts, appeals were posted to carry out extremist activities, riots, participation in events held in violation of the established order, as well as calls to provide financial support to the mentioned organizations, Roskomnadzor said.

Related Topics

Riots Moscow Russia Social Media June July Media From Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects several vital projects in K ..

9 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam auxiliary spillways opened to dischar ..

2 minutes ago

SP Complaint Cell effectively settles 341 complain ..

2 minutes ago

Provision of foolproof security at CPEC and Moharr ..

2 minutes ago

S.Africa to spend $67 mn on post-unrest security

2 minutes ago

S.Africa to send 1,495 troops to Mozambique to fig ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.