Nearly 10 million Chinese customers book 5G network services

More than 10 million people have booked 5G services in China from the three major carriers as on Wednesday, with 5G packages likely to be released at the end of this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :More than 10 million people have booked 5G services in China from the three major carriers as on Wednesday, with 5G packages likely to be released at the end of this month.

Experts noted that the large-scale implementation of the next-generation network will still take time, but it will be much faster than former generations.

Registrations through China mobile, the leading telecom carrier of the country, stood at 5.74 million, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the total, according to data from the company released .

China Unicom and China Telecom, the other two major telecom carriers, each had nearly 2 million reservations achieved with different preferential measures, Global Times reported .

"China's promotion of 5G construction will be much faster than 4g, given that many in the country, including telecom carriers and governments, are aware of the significance of taking a leading position in the new 5G era," said Xiang Ligang, a Beijing-based veteran industry analyst.

The progress of 5G network infrastructure, such as base stations, may be better than expected, Xiang said.

Local governments have been actively involved in the promotion of network construction as well, Xiang said.

Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, said in a statement in September it would reward telecom carriers for building 5G base stations and encourage social capital to set up 5G industry development funds.