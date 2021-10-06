UrduPoint.com

Nearly 2 In Five African-Americans In US Rural South Lack Home Internet - Advocacy Group

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

Nearly 2 in Five African-Americans in US Rural South Lack Home Internet - Advocacy Group

Thirty-eight percent of residents in 152 counties that make up the US "Black Rural South," have no internet connection at home, nearly double the rate of Whites in the same counties, a report by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Thirty-eight percent of residents in 152 counties that make up the US "Black Rural South," have no internet connection at home, nearly double the rate of Whites in the same counties, a report by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies said on Wednesday.

"One of every four Black residents in these communities lack even the option to subscribe to high-speed internet, let alone an affordable one. This means that before we can even consider affordability, Black residents are being shut out of access at shocking rates, and countless more with high prices and insufficient Federal support," the Joint Center's Technology Policy Director Dominique Harrison said in a press release.

The 152 counties of the Black Rural South include those in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, where at least 35% of the residents are Black, the release said.

In those counties, broadband service is not yet available for 25% of residents compared with non-availability for 3.8% of Americans as a whole, the release added.

The Joint Center calls itself America's Black think tank, and much of the report deals with economic opportunities and development that could flow from expanded broadband access.

Closing the so-called digital divide is one issue where support in the US Congress crosses party lines. The pending $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill would invest $65 billion in extending broadband to people without access or who are unable to afford the service.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Same Virginia Florida Georgia Tank Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group and Aurora50 partner to empower Emi ..

AD Ports Group and Aurora50 partner to empower Emirati women

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on MoI&#039;s plans and programm ..

RAK Ruler briefed on MoI&#039;s plans and programmes

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture presents fun interactive experience ..

Dubai Culture presents fun interactive experience to explore Al Shindagha Museum ..

7 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of General Bud ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of General Budget Committee

7 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements made for ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements made for Eid-Milad-u- Nabi (SAW)

2 minutes ago
 Corona vaccination drive in full swing at educatio ..

Corona vaccination drive in full swing at educational institutions of Balochista ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.