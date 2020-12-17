UrduPoint.com
Nearly 40 US States File New Anti-Trust Lawsuit To End Google's 'Illegal Monopoly' - NY AG

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020)   A group of 38 states has filed a new anti-trust lawsuit against Google aimed at ending the internet search giant's "illegal monopoly," New York Attorney-General Letitia James said in a statement on Thursday.

"I'm filing a lawsuit against @Google with 37 (other) AGs to end its illegal monopoly in search services," James said in a tweet. In a separate statement issued by her office, James said: "Through its illegal conduct, the company has ensured that hundreds of millions of people turn to Google first when looking for an answer, but it doesn't take a web search to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn't have disproportionate control over our data and information."

