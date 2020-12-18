UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 40 US States File New Anti-Trust Lawsuit To End Google's 'Illegal Monopoly' - NY AG

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Nearly 40 US States File New Anti-Trust Lawsuit to End Google's 'Illegal Monopoly' - NY AG

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020)   A group of 38 states has filed a new anti-trust lawsuit against Google aimed at ending the internet search giant's "illegal monopoly," New York Attorney-General Letitia James said in a statement on Thursday.

"I'm filing a lawsuit against @Google with 37 (other) AGs to end its illegal monopoly in search services," James said in a tweet. In a separate statement issued by her office, James said: "Through its illegal conduct, the company has ensured that hundreds of millions of people turn to Google first when looking for an answer, but it doesn't take a web search to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn't have disproportionate control over our data and information."

In the lawsuit, which marks the third anti-trust complaint filed against Google since October, the attorneys general allege that Google used its dominance to "illegally squash competitors, monitor nearly every aspect of our digital lives, and profit to the tune of billions" as the company sat at the crossroads of multiple areas of the digital economy.

"For decades now, Google has served as the gatekeeper of the internet and has weaponized our data to kill off competitors and control our decision making ” resulting in all of us paying more for the services we use every day," she added.

James said Google dominated internet general search services and general search advertising exclusionary agreements while allegedly discriminating against specialized search sites and disadvantaging competitors using its search-engine marketing tool.

Google has previously characterized such lawsuits against the company as "deeply flawed" action that would "do nothing to help consumers."

Related Topics

Squash Internet Google Company New York October All Billion Million

Recent Stories

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

41 minutes ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

41 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 hopes to encourage futu ..

41 minutes ago

National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Scien ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

56 minutes ago

Global superstars confirmed for 2021 OMEGA Dubai D ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.