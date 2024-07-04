Nearly 450,000 Citizens Register for Attractive Vehicle Numbers through e-Auction System

Since its launch in August 2020, the e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has registered around 450,000 individuals seeking attractive vehicle numbers

During the meeting, it was noted that over 324,000 applications have been approved, and more than 213,000 vehicle numbers have been issued through the system to date.

The system is integrated with e-Pay Punjab for fee payments, and the Excise Department has collected over Rs. 1.85 billion in revenue so far.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, "The e-Auction App and Web Portal have made it convenient for people to secure attractive car numbers online from the comfort of their homes."

The system includes auctions for cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicle number plates, with details of winning bidders available online. It also offers a tax calculator and vehicle verification services.