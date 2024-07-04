Open Menu

Nearly 450,000 Citizens Register For Attractive Vehicle Numbers Through E-Auction System

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Nearly 450,000 Citizens Register for Attractive Vehicle Numbers through e-Auction System

Since its launch in August 2020, the e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has registered around 450,000 individuals seeking attractive vehicle numbers

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Since its launch in August 2020, the e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has registered around 450,000 individuals seeking attractive vehicle numbers. This was highlighted during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

During the meeting, it was noted that over 324,000 applications have been approved, and more than 213,000 vehicle numbers have been issued through the system to date.

The system is integrated with e-Pay Punjab for fee payments, and the Excise Department has collected over Rs. 1.85 billion in revenue so far.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, "The e-Auction App and Web Portal have made it convenient for people to secure attractive car numbers online from the comfort of their homes."

The system includes auctions for cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicle number plates, with details of winning bidders available online. It also offers a tax calculator and vehicle verification services.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Vehicle Car Progress August 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

BFA students put on display their theses

BFA students put on display their theses

4 minutes ago
 BISP-ADB to connect beneficiaries with global job ..

BISP-ADB to connect beneficiaries with global job markets and skill programmes

11 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews Chenab river situation

Commissioner reviews Chenab river situation

9 minutes ago
 SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of ele ..

SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals

2 hours ago
 Five injured in road mishap

Five injured in road mishap

10 minutes ago
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested agai ..

PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again

2 hours ago
 IESCO to replace all meters with AMI by 2030: Dr A ..

IESCO to replace all meters with AMI by 2030: Dr Amjad

10 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bill ..

Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills

2 hours ago
 Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love ..

Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role

3 hours ago
 On SCO sidelines, PM Shehbaz interacts with world ..

On SCO sidelines, PM Shehbaz interacts with world leaders

10 minutes ago
 Vaccine development training of OIC scientists beg ..

Vaccine development training of OIC scientists begins in Jakarta

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology