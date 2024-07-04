- Home
- Technology
- News
- Nearly 450,000 Citizens Register for Attractive Vehicle Numbers through e-Auction System
Nearly 450,000 Citizens Register For Attractive Vehicle Numbers Through E-Auction System
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Since its launch in August 2020, the e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has registered around 450,000 individuals seeking attractive vehicle numbers
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Since its launch in August 2020, the e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has registered around 450,000 individuals seeking attractive vehicle numbers. This was highlighted during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
During the meeting, it was noted that over 324,000 applications have been approved, and more than 213,000 vehicle numbers have been issued through the system to date.
The system is integrated with e-Pay Punjab for fee payments, and the Excise Department has collected over Rs. 1.85 billion in revenue so far.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, "The e-Auction App and Web Portal have made it convenient for people to secure attractive car numbers online from the comfort of their homes."
The system includes auctions for cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicle number plates, with details of winning bidders available online. It also offers a tax calculator and vehicle verification services.
Recent Stories
BFA students put on display their theses
BISP-ADB to connect beneficiaries with global job markets and skill programmes
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Commissioner reviews Chenab river situation
SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals
Five injured in road mishap
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again
IESCO to replace all meters with AMI by 2030: Dr Amjad
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role
On SCO sidelines, PM Shehbaz interacts with world leaders
Vaccine development training of OIC scientists begins in Jakarta
More Stories From Technology
-
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartphones2 days ago
-
Realme 12 Series: Ready to Challenge Rivals with Cutting-Edge Processors in Pakistan's Smartphone Ar ..6 days ago
-
Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 507 days ago
-
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device7 days ago
-
She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched with shortlisted women-led startups8 days ago
-
Over 80 lakh cases disposed of in 1,991 district courts of Punjab via Case Management System8 days ago
-
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the way8 days ago
-
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan8 days ago
-
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact9 days ago
-
Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, refutes ‘secret' birth claims10 days ago
-
Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 202410 days ago
-
IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-2512 days ago