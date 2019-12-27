UrduPoint.com
Nearly Half Of Russia's Planned 2019 Space Launches Did Not Happen - Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia has failed to conduct nearly half of the planned space launches in 2019, and absence of accidents is the only achievement of the country's space industry this year, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster.

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told Russian President Vladimir Putin in the beginning of the year that 45 launches would be conducted in 2019. Meanwhile, the space agency said earlier in the day that only 25 launches had been conducted this year so far.

"Launch programs have been implemented by slightly over 50 percent.

There are different reasons behind this, including organizational problems," Borisov said.

"Obviously, there have been many critical remarks about the leadership and the sector in general this year. It is no secret that the sector is facing a tough situation. I can name only one achievement, not a single emergency situation has emerged this year," Borisov added.

He also said that the renewal of the military satellite constellation, planned for 2019, had not been implemented, and a special commission to look into the matter had been established under Putin's order.

