UrduPoint.com

Nelson, Borisov Held Phone Conversation, Extended Invitation To Each Other - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published October 06, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Nelson, Borisov Held Phone Conversation, Extended Invitation to Each Other - Roscosmos

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) ENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida, October 6 (Sputnik) - Roscosmos Head Yuri Borisov and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson have had a phone conversation during which they extended an invitation to each other, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) rikalev told reporters.

"A conversation between Borisov and Nelson has already taken place," Krikalev said. "And they have extended invitations to each other, but it was noted that, probably, now is not quite the time for Borisov to come to the United States or for Nelson to fly to Russia. But, in general, at the first opportunity, they will apparently look for a possibility not only to talk on the phone, but also to meet in person."

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia Nelson Florida United States October

Recent Stories

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

3 hours ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

3 hours ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

4 hours ago
 Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack ..

Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack

4 hours ago
 EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for ae ..

EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.