Nelson, Borisov Held Phone Conversation, Extended Invitation to Each Other - Roscosmos

Roscosmos Head Yuri Borisov and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson have had a phone conversation during which they extended an invitation to each other, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev told reporters.

"A conversation between Borisov and Nelson has already taken place," Krikalev said. "And they have extended invitations to each other, but it was noted that, probably, now is not quite the time for Borisov to come to the United States or for Nelson to fly to Russia. But, in general, at the first opportunity, they will apparently look for a possibility not only to talk on the phone, but also to meet in person."