UrduPoint.com

Nelson, Borisov Meeting Being Worked On, May Take Place Before Year End - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published October 06, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Nelson, Borisov Meeting Being Worked on, May Take Place Before Year End - Roscosmos

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) ENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida, October 6 (Sputnik) - A meeting between NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov is being worked on and may take place by the end of the year, Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei KENNEDY SPACE CENTER (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) rikalev told reporters .

"A meeting between Nelson and Borisov is being worked out," Krikalev said. "There is a desire on both sides, but a meeting should not be held just to shake hands, it should include discussions. As a rule, this is accompanied by some kind of professional discussions.

And now they will be looking at a convenient and more expedient occasion to meet in the most convenient place, so that it would be convenient for everyone."

Krikalev said the meeting could be held before the end of the year and any place could be considered.

"But depending on the political situation, it may be more rational to have a meeting on a neutral territory," he said. "But again, the discussion will show, our international departments and NASA departments will probably find some kind of mutually acceptable solution."

Related Topics

Pakistan Nelson Florida May October

Recent Stories

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

3 hours ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

3 hours ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

4 hours ago
 Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack ..

Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack

4 hours ago
 EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for ae ..

EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.