Nelson, Borisov Meeting Being Worked on, May Take Place Before Year End - Roscosmos

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida, October 6 (Sputnik) - A meeting between NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov is being worked on and may take place by the end of the year, Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev told reporters.

"A meeting between Nelson and Borisov is being worked out," Krikalev said. "There is a desire on both sides, but a meeting should not be held just to shake hands, it should include discussions. As a rule, this is accompanied by some kind of professional discussions.

And now they will be looking at a convenient and more expedient occasion to meet in the most convenient place, so that it would be convenient for everyone."

Krikalev said the meeting could be held before the end of the year and any place could be considered.

"But depending on the political situation, it may be more rational to have a meeting on a neutral territory," he said. "But again, the discussion will show, our international departments and NASA departments will probably find some kind of mutually acceptable solution."