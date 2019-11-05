UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Goes To Police After Receiving Threats On Facebook - Prime Minister's Office

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Netanyahu Goes to Police After Receiving Threats on Facebook - Prime Minister's Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contacted the police in connection with threats against him on Facebook, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

"PM Netanyahu contacted Israel Police Acting Commissioner Motti Cohen regarding a man on Facebook named "Tzvika Sabag" who is inciting to murder the PM and members of his family.

The Prime Minister asked the Acting Commissioner to open an investigation of the matter immediately," it said on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, it attached screenshots of the threats with translation.

