New Airborne Radar For Russian Helicopters To Be Tested This Year - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:11 PM

Flight tests of the new Russian airborne radar, Pesok, to facilitate the landing of helicopters in unsuitable conditions will be completed this year, Georgy Antsev, the CEO and chief designer of St. Petersburg-based Radar MMS manufacturer, told Sputnik on Thursday at the Army 2020 forum

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Flight tests of the new Russian airborne radar, Pesok, to facilitate the landing of helicopters in unsuitable conditions will be completed this year, Georgy Antsev, the CEO and chief designer of St. Petersburg-based Radar MMS manufacturer, told Sputnik on Thursday at the Army 2020 forum.

"Now we are completing fight tests, further trials are planned to be held by the end of the year," Antsev said.

The Pesok radar allows pilots to scan the surface from an altitude of 150-200 meters (492-656 inches) and find a safe place to land a helicopter.

According to Antsev, Pesok will help avoid accidents during helicopter landings in unsuitable conditions.

More Stories From Technology

