UrduPoint.com

New Asia Undersea Data Cable Plan Unveiled By Google, Facebook

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:17 PM

New Asia undersea data cable plan unveiled by Google, Facebook

Google and Facebook on Monday unveiled plans for a new undersea internet cable connecting Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Google and Facebook on Monday unveiled plans for a new undersea internet cable connecting Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia.

The cable project dubbed Apricot would be some 12,000 kilometers (nearly 7,500 miles) and be operational in 2024 subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said in separate statements.

The project announced by the US firms and regional and global partners "will deliver much-needed internet capacity, redundancy, and reliability to expand connections in the Asia-Pacific region," said Facebook engineering manager Nico Roehrich.

Related Topics

Internet Google Facebook Singapore Indonesia Japan Philippines

Recent Stories

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: P ..

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 Kabul Security Situation Changing Fast, Including ..

Kabul Security Situation Changing Fast, Including at Airport - US Embassy

3 minutes ago
 Australia's BHP Confirms Mulling Sale of Petroleum ..

Australia's BHP Confirms Mulling Sale of Petroleum Business

3 minutes ago
 US Urges Taliban to Give Afghans, Others Opportuni ..

US Urges Taliban to Give Afghans, Others Opportunity to Leave Country Safely - E ..

3 minutes ago
 Firefighters gain on Spanish blaze as heatwave eas ..

Firefighters gain on Spanish blaze as heatwave eases

6 minutes ago
 Seven People Died at Kabul Airport During Evacuati ..

Seven People Died at Kabul Airport During Evacuation - AP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.