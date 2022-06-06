UrduPoint.com

New Crew Of China's Space Station Starts Unloading Tianzhou-4 Cargo Ship - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published June 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

New Crew of China's Space Station Starts Unloading Tianzhou-4 Cargo Ship - Space Agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The new crew of Chinese orbital station Tiangong have entered the Tianzhou-4 unmanned cargo spacecraft and began its unloading, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Monday.

The new crew arrived at the Chinese space station on board the Shenzhou-14 spaceship on Sunday. It includes commander Chen Dong and cosmonauts Cai Xuzhe and Liu Yang, the first Chinese woman sent to space.

The Long March 2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-14 spaceship blasted off at 10:44 a.m. Beijing time on Sunday (02:44 GMT) and docked the space station's core module, Tianhe, at 5:42 p.m. The crew entered the module at 8:50 p.m.

The Tianzhou-4 cargo ship, loaded with fuel, equipment, food, and other items necessary for the life and work of the crew at the station, docked the space station in early May.

The three astronauts will stay in orbit for six months to complete the construction of the station by docking the Wentian laboratory module and the Mengtian research module to Tianhe. The Shenzhou-14 mission is also expected to have its first crew rotation in orbit, after which the three Chinese cosmonauts currently in orbit will return to Earth in December.

The construction of China's multi-module Tiangong orbital station started in April 2021, when the Tianhe core module was successfully launched into orbit. In April, China's Manned Space Engineering Office said that the country had scheduled six space missions by the end of 2022 to complete the construction of the space station. The station's technical lifespan is expected to be 15 years.

Related Topics

China Long March Beijing April May December Women Sunday P

Recent Stories

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

8 minutes ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

23 minutes ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

2 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

2 hours ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.